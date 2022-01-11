PHOTOS: Spectacular Lafayette House Listed For Sale

You'll often see some homes described as "one of a kind" when they are listed for sale.

A home that recently went on sale certainly fits that description. There truly are no other houses like it in Lafayette.

The home, located at 249 Grand Avenue, has an area of 3,059 square feet and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. In addition, the house is situated along the banks of the Vermilion River.

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

You're probably thinking: This doesn't make the house all that unique. You're right. It's not. What makes this house one of a kind is what's on the inside.

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

This gorgeous home features lots of natural light, hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, and a spiral staircase leading to the upper level. The view from the upper level is nothing short of amazing, as you can see in the first photo above. Speaking of views: The windows on the main level allow you to see the Vermilion River without ever having to go outside.

If you prefer seeing the Vermilion River and everything around it up close and personal, the lower level has what you want. That area features a deck on the bayou, giving you a perfect place to fish or to relax.

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

So, why would anyone want to sell this gorgeous home?

The answer is simple: Work is taking the owner away from the city.

Journalist Jan Risher posted on her Facebook page that she was selling the house because she recently accepted a position with the Advocate in Baton Rouge. For Risher, selling her home is bittersweet, but she's ready for her new journey. Here's her full Facebook post.

If you'd like to see more photos of the house and get more details about it, click here.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?