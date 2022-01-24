Troopers Investigating Two Lafayette Police-Involved Shootings

Two Lafayette police officers were involved in shootings within 24 hours of each other on Sunday.

One of those shootings was fatal.

According to Louisiana State Police, their bureau of investigations is investigating those incidents after the Lafayette Police Department requested that the agency look into the incidents.

The first happened early Sunday morning on Martin Luther King Drive its intersections with Cora and St. Antoine Streets in the vicinity of El Sido's Nightclub.

Eyewitnesses in the downtown area of Lafayette say they noticed a large part of the area's security detail leaving the area 1 a. m. Witnesses in the area of Garfield and Jefferson Streets say they overheard radio chatter and conversation from officers who remained in the area about a shooting near El Sido's.

State police say one person was wounded in that incident. He's in the hospital, where he is listed as stable.

The second officer-involved shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Pinhook Road near La Rue France.

According to state police, one person was shot and killed in that incident. No officers were wounded.

No other information about the second shooting is available at this time. State police say they expect to release more details about this case later in the day Monday.

Both cases remain under investigation.

These Lafayette police officer-involved shootings are the second and third to happen within the last week. On Sunday, January 16, an officer shot at a woman investigators say drove around barricades at a crash scene and sped towards officers. Nobody was injured during that incident. The driver was arrested on attempted first-degree murder and OWI charges.

