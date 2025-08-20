LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —A Lafayette woman says she was assaulted by a Popeyes manager when she requested a refund for her incorrect order.

Shena Decuir told KLFY News 10 that she suffered first-degree burns after the Popeyes manager allegedly threw freshly fried chicken at her during a disagreement about the mobile order she placed at the Johnston Street location in Lafayette.

I was assaulted. I was belittled. I mean, it was a horrible experience, and no one should have to go through that.

A Complaint Turned Violent

The shocking incident took place once Decuir returned to the drive-thru to inform staff about a mistake with her order.

The victim alleges that once she requested the correct order or a refund, that's when the manager escalated the situation and became confrontational. Decuir says he was irritated because the store was nearing closing time.

Decuir says the manager demanded she give the food back and then requested a receipt for her order.

He was like, ‘well, give me the chicken’ and I was like, ‘can I have the receipt?’ Because I will be back for my money and to complain, and I don’t think he liked that I said that.

That's when the manager threw the hot chicken at her, causing burns to her neck, chest, arms, legs, and feet. Decur called Lafayette Police, who arrived on scene with EMS.

Alleged Popeyes Assault Caught On Camera

According to KLFY News 10, Decuir is already recovering from an unrelated incident and said she felt alone and helpless, but also thankful that the confrontation was caught on camera.

What would’ve happened if there wouldn’t have been cameras? It’s unacceptable.

As commenters like Debbie G. point out, there are two sides to every story. Another commenter questions how the chicken could have burned her that badly unless it came out of hot grease.

Kendra J asks, "So did he physically pull the chicken out of the grease and throw it at her because how that chicken did all that?.

Lafayette Popeyes Manager Arrested

The Lafayette Police Department arrested and charged the manager with simple battery.

The Director of Human Resources told KLFY that they are preparing a formal statement in response to the incident.

For now, anyone looking for a job can apply for the manager position that is now listed.