The owners of Sugarwolf Outdoor Exchange have arranged to hold Lafayette's first-ever Pride Event. It will be held in Downtown Lafayette.

On the evening of Tuesday, June 15, the Lafayette Council made a declaration declaring June as Pride Month in Lafayette. Sugarwolf Outdoor Exchange owner Wendy Dorfman decided she would organize a Saturday event for this June 26 in Downtown Lafayette. Dozens of businesses in downtown Lafayette will be teaming up with Sugarwolf to participate in activities this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Parc de Lafayette will be the sight of the event. Several speakers will be a part of Saturday's event:

12:00 p.m. - 1 p.m. Becca Bowers, LPC will be speaking on the care of coming out in religious/spiritual environments and learning ways to recover from religious/spiritual trauma at the ACA (Free event).

1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Money David, LPC will be speaking on finding an LGBTQIA allied therapist in the Acadiana Area, how to vet a clinician, and how to make your insurance work for you at ACA (Free event).

2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. John Jordan of BE Jiu-Jitsu speaking on navigating verbal & physical assaults at ACA (Free event).

4:00 p.m. Panel on the queer experience in Lafayette at Beausoleil Books (Pay what you can).

The event will also feature vendors with things to purchase along with food and drink for purchase.

Dorman had this to say in a press release,

We are grateful for the support, and enthusiastic participation of local business as we create a safe and welcoming space downtown for the LGBTQIA+ community here in

Acadiana. It is our hope that the day is full of love, acceptance, and visibility.

People can register for prizes at SugarWold which can be found at 501 Jefferson Street.