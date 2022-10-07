Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Capture Alleged Armed Robber With Help From Concerned Residents
This story is another example of just how valuable help from the public can be for police officers.
Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office answered the call of an armed robbery in progress at a business in the 3700 block of West Pinhook Road in Broussard. Not long after that, the W.D. Smith Career Center about 10 minutes down the road went into a Shelter in Place.
In under an hour, law enforcement say they responded, tracked, located, and apprehended the alleged robber. That suspect suspect - 34-year-old Wendell Boyance - was taken into custody by 10:02 a.m.
How'd officers catch the suspect so quickly?
Boyance being on foot carrying a stolen cash box from the business allowed residents in the area to call police as the concerned citizens gave deputies location information and a detailed physical description of the suspect, who reportedly had a bat. Even with the LPSO, and Broussard and Lafayette Police Departments, Boyance was able to evade them. But, only for a short time as a Sheriff's K9 Deputy was deployed and was ultimately able to help in capturing him.
Boyance was arrested and being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, charged with Armed Robbery.