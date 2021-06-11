DEVELOPING: Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Murder/Suicide in Youngsville
There are very few details so far, but Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are working a murder/suicide in Youngsville.
That's according to our news partners at KATC, who say it happened in the 100 block of St. Monica Place. The call to officers came in around 10:00 AM.
KPEL News has reached out to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. We will report new information as it comes in.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born