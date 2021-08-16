The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help trying to find 28-year-old Natalie Broussard on an outstanding warrant for Second Degree Murder.

If her name looks familiar to you, it is because she is the mother who was charged with Negligent Homicide after her 2-year-old child was found dead in a vehicle in the 6900 block of Cameron Street in Duson.

If you know where Natalie Broussard may be or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

