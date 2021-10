Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, October 26, 2021:

Name: Caitlyn Despanie

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 25, 2021 4:28 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer , Aggravated Assault Charge , Simple Criminal

Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Norman DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK BRA , BLACK SHORTS , GREY PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , YELLOW , YELLOW , PINK HAIR TIE

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013028,

Name: Charles A Andrus

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 25, 2021 1:00 pm

Charge: Molestation Of A Juvenile Char ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0074401,

Name: Conner H Chaney

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 25, 2021 4:00 pm

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LA DOC P AND P LAFAYETTE

Address: 600 Blk Claymore ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY MASK , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK , GREY SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0364198,

Name: Conrad Callegari

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 25, 2021 9:30 am

Charge: Telephone Communications; Impr ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk Montgomery RD,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest:

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0311037,

Name: Danielle Olivier

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 25, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Estella Lane LN,Churchpoint,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT SENTENCED

Property: 2 GRAY , YELLOW/BLACK , BLACK PONYTAIL , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , PURPLE MASK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013021,

Name: John D Guidry

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 25, 2021 11:10 am

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Prohibited Acts , Operating Veh. With Suspended , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm , Simple Burglary , Hold For Court , Possession Of Stolen

Things , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of Burglary Tools , Municipal Purposes (Free

Text) , Tail Lamps ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND CONTEMPT OF COURT

Property: COINS , , BLACK , LA , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE

BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0448348,21-0013020,20-0283365,20-0288681,20-005

Name: Jorge Pacheco

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 25, 2021 10:44 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013019,

Name: Keion Bonner

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 25, 2021 5:38 am

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Attp-Murder/First Degree ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Hilda STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: 2 BLACK PHONES , RED SHOES , RED CHARGER , BLUE JACKET , RED VISA ,

Associate(s): DERRICK ARCENEAUX, GABRIEL SAVOY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0104406,21-0013017,

Name: Shaun M Joseph

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 25, 2021 2:45 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer , Domestic Abuse Agg Assault - C ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafyaette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH A SIGNIFICANT OTHER IN THE PRESENCE OF HER CHILDREN

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLK PANTS , 2 GREY , 2 YELLOW , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0363787,

