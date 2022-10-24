Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized

Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit.

It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.

Shooting on South Side of Lafayette

Lafayette Police say they were called to the 600 block of Vieux Orleans Circle around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night to respond to shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they say a juvenile victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is now listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Vieux Orleans Circle is located off Pillette Road, which branches off Verot School Road.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Armed Robbery on the North Side of Lafayette

The violence continued early Monday morning as a man described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweater with black and white plaid shorts went into a gas station in the 3800 block of Moss Street and proceeded to demand cash from the store clerk, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m.

If you have any information about the armed robbery, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

