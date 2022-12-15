LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Christmas time is here and even the weather is starting to cooperate!

What's known as "the most wonderful time of the year" can also be the most stressful and depressing. From the pressures that come with gift-giving to hosting holiday parties to dealing with the loss of a loved one, the holidays can certainly bring on the anxiety and/or the blues for many people.

Hannah Comeaux, a Licensed Professional Counselor and Marriage and Family Therapist whose business Comeaux Counseling and Consulting is based in Lafayette, sees people who deal with these issues when she speaks with clients on a weekly basis.

Although it’s an exciting time to connect with family and friends to share some cheer, holiday stressors can steal the joy from the season.

Hannah offers these tips for reducing holiday stress.

Make Plans

Hannah Comeaux: "The two biggest holiday stressors are time and money! Sometimes we overbook our schedule because we want to do everything due to fear of missing out. Collaborate with your spouse or family on where you will spend the holiday and budget appropriately so that overspending is not an issue. We can often get caught up with the idea that everything has to be perfect. It’s important to manage expectation. Everything doesn’t have to be perfect!"

Take Time For Yourself Hannah Comeaux : "Take a little time out for self-care! Set the pace for your day by starting it with at least a few minutes of quiet time or something enjoyable. Small regiments in your day that are uplifting and refreshing will keep you at a productive pace."

Prioritize Hannah Comeaux : "Decide what’s really important for each day, each week and long-term. Remember to keep things simple! Try not to overdue it by trying keep up with either yourself or other’s expectations on how the holidays should go.

Lasting Message Hannah Comeaux : "Last and foremost, remember the reason for the season. What are you really going to remember about the holidays? The food? The gifts? Or the time you spent making memories with those you love the most!"

