Lafayette Tik Tok Star Waffler69 Passed Away at Age 33

Lafayette's own Tik Tok influencer Waffler69 passed away yesterday at age 33 according to his brother Clayton.

Waffler69 whose real name was Taylor passed away from a presumed heart attack. Waffler was known for eating all different kinds of wild food items that ranged from Dollar Tree steaks to 90s batman promotional candy to local cuisine.

During his time on tik tok, Waffler accumulated 1.7 million followers. He knew how to bring joy to others. I personally interviewed him last year and he was easily the nicest person and didn't let fame get to him. Yes, he might've reviewed weird foods but his talent was making people happy and this world lost a bright light.

Clayton has posted a gofundme to help the family with the cremation of Waffler and his medical bills.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/taylors-aka-waffler-funeral?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Rest in peace Waffler!