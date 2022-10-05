Lafayette Traffic: Willow Street Closures Set to Begin, Bridge Project Finally to Come to an End

Construction across the Hub City has been as hot as our summer and it continues with more road improvement projects as we transition to the Fall.

Willow Street, google street view Willow Street, google street view loading...

Willow Street Alternating Lane Closures

Beginning today, there will be alternating lane closures happening on Willow Street between North St. Antoine Street and the Evangeline Thruway as LCG workers will make concrete sheet repairs. This will last through Friday, October 14th.

Gendarme Bridge Project Coming To An End

For those waiting for the Gendarme Bridge project to come to an end, it seems like it's been forever. The project actually began in July of 2021 and was supposed to last for about 8 months. But, the rain over the summer delayed the construction, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Crews still need to install the concrete barriers, guard rails, and concrete slabs as well as pour asphalt the workers are transitioning the three-span timber bridge to a three-span concrete bridge.

Assuming the weather doesn't come into play again, LCG officials say the project is estimated to be completed in less than a month.

Don't Forget About Interstate 10

There are a few lane closures happening this week that you need to be aware of.

I-10 Eastbound From Mile Marker 109 to Mile Marker 115

Alternating lane closures have begun from Breaux Bridge to Cecilia/Henderson as crews are performing asphalt operations. No detour is necessary but you should know that these alternating lane closures will happen tonight and Thursday night from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. each night.

I-10 Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view I-10 Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view loading...

I-10 Eastbound Entrance and Exit Ramps at Exit 109 - LA 328 (Breaux Bridge)

There will be intermittent lane closures happening Wednesday night from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. as DOTD crews will perform asphalt paving operations on each ramp.

Eastbound drivers will only be to access the exit via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 115 (Henderson) and then travel northwest on LA 347, then taking I-10 westbound back to Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge).

Drivers traveling on LA 328 (Rees Street) will only be able to access I-10 eastbound via the posted detour route, which includes accessing I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue) and then traveling southwest on Louisiana Avenue, then travel onto I-10 eastbound.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) . Detour routes will be posted during the ramp closure periods.

Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view loading...

I-10 Eastbound Exit Ramp at Exit 115 - LA 347 (Henderson)

There will be nightly lane closures the following two nights - Thursday and Friday - from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. as DOTD crews perform asphalt paving operations at the exit ramp.

Eastbound drivers will only be able to access Exit 115 – LA 347 (Henderson) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 127 (Whiskey Bay) and then travel northwest on LA 975 to access the I-10 westbound entrance ramp to Exit 115.

The I-10 eastbound entrance ramp will remain open.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the eastbound exit ramp. Detour routes will be posted during this ramp closure period.

