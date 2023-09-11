LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition at an apartment complex in town.

According to LPD, someone called in a report of shots fired at the Brook Pointe Apartments on N. Pierce St. Lafayette. When they arrived at the scene, they found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The incident will remain under investigation and any further developments will be provided as requested. Investigators are currently on the scene and working to determine any leads.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

