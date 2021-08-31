Lafayette Woman’s Body Found in Breaux Bridge
A homicide investigation is underway after 42-year-old Nicole Hamilton of Lafayette was found dead early Monday morning in Breaux Bridge.
According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Hamilton died of multiple gunshot wounds. She was found around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Mills Highway.
These are all of the details that have been released by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at this time. If you have any information on this homicide, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 394-3071, or, anonymously through St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App.
Who Was Arrested in Neighboring Lafayette Parish?
While St. Martin Parish hasn't reported any arrests on their arrest log recently, neighboring parishes Lafayette and St. Mary have.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest Report
Name: Hendric L Cormier
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 30, 2021 10:30 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment, Simple Battery Charge And Pena, Resist Officer With Force/Viol,
Simple Criminal Damage,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1100 Blk Moss STR, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
Property: BLACK, 2 BLACK, PINK, BLACK SHOES, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK SHORTS, BLUE PANTS, GREEN SHIRT, GREY
BOXERS,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0301165,
Name: Jacques R Miller
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 30, 2021 8:07 am
Charge: Hold For St. Landry,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Cockpit, Carencro, La,
Cause for Arrest: COURTESTY BOOKING
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012488,
Name: Kennedy Bibbins
Age: 20
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 30, 2021 10:46 pm
Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Battery,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 200 Blk Brockton DRV,Carencro,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION
Property: BLUE SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , BLACK SHOES ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0301517,
Name: Michael J Lacoste
Age: 66
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 30, 2021 12:45 pm
Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge, Simple Criminal Damage,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1000 Blk Papit Guidry ROA, St Martinville, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE
Property: RED, GREY, RED, GREY, 2 GREY, RED, YELLOW, PURPLE SHIRT, GREY PANTS, BROWN SHOES, BLUE
BOXERS,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0301257,
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest Report
Christopher Hawkins, 53, Charenton, LA, was arrested on August 28, 2021, at 9:18 pm for possession of marijuana and resisting an officer. Hawkins was released on a summons to appear on November 2, 2021.
Ricky Joseph Mire, Jr., 40, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on August 28, 2021, at 1:15 pm for unauthorized use of access card. Mire was released on a summons to appear on November 2, 2021.
Christopher Shane Boudreaux, 25, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on August 28, 2021, at 1:15 pm for unauthorized use of access card. Mire was released on a summons to appear on November 2, 2021.