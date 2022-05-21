Lake Charles Ice Cream Shop Photo Has the Internet Buzzing

A fairly innocent photo of a Lake Charles Ice Cream shop concoction has the internet buzzing.

The Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream Shop posted the photo on Wednesday and, though they explain exactly what is in it, the internet wants to see something else entirely.

From an interesting stash of ingredients they pulled out of the weeds, the photo of this dish seems to be getting very high numbers when it comes to comments and likes.

If you are like me, you have no idea why the photo above has the internet buzzing. But if you are like a lot of other people in radio (and in the world in general), you know EXACTLY why the photo is causing a buzz.

Okay, I'll stop with the puns for now.

Weed. Pot. Grass. Dope. Reefer. Herb. Bud. Devil's Lettuce. Smoke. Coco Puff. Hooter. Jim Jones. Call it what you'd like, but the ice cream dish looks like it is covered with marijuana.

It's actually peanut butter cups that have been put through the blender but, in the lighting used for the photo, it looks like a heaping pile of pot.

The internet was quick to react to the photo, and the comments are gold. So good, in fact, that the ice cream shop decided to NOT pull the photo.

And it appears that people are grateful for the comic relief.

Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream jumped into the conversation to admit that they realize they could have put just about anything under the "topping" and, by the time people would have gotten to it, they wouldn't have cared.

We knew that it was only a matter of time before someone uploaded the Dave Chappelle's "Tyrone Biggums" meme.

Sammy out here stating the obv.

And Brent Noel is trying to stay on the "right side" of the law, offering up his medical card.

Sir, this is a Wendy's.

Ambur thinks that the comments section is gold, and applauds the social media manager for the post.

Nelly was next to chime in and, for real, though, Nelly: what are you smoking?

Oysters? I just don't see it but, then again, I'm at work and I haven't had the "special" dessert.

Beka is looking to save on her next score.

And Chase comes through with the pun of the day:

Just so clear the smoke and not leave anyone in the fog, the topping on the ice cream is, indeed, peanut butter cups.

And thank you to Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream Shop for having a great sense of humor!

