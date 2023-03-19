Lane Closures Happening at These Lafayette Parish Schools as Part of Louisiana DOTD Safety Project

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) is on a mission to make traveling around schools as safe as possible.

The DOTD's Safe Routes to School project installs new roadway safety enhancements including sidewalks, driveways, handicap ramps, grading, and signage along various routes near schools across Louisiana. For the rest of the year, this project will concentrate on five schools in Lafayette Parish.

Workers will be out at these selected schools Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day, weather permitting. DOTD crews will be conducting intermittent lane closures so drivers should expect some delays so your patience and cautious driving through the work areas are appreciated. It's estimated the project will be completed in December 2023.

The cost of putting the project into action - $1,559,931.10.

Below are the schools that will receive DOTD attention, with the affected roads for each school. These include schools in Lafayette, Duson, and Youngsville.

NOTE: Check out other Lafayette traffic closure reminders listed after the schools.

Lafayette Parish Schools Listed in DOTD Safe Routes to School Project

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Pinhook Road in Lafayette

If you have driven down Pinhook Road in Lafayette, you know that there is a particular stretch of the often-traveled roadway that is a bit challenging (and kind of dangerous) to navigate. It's the slim stretch between the bridge over the Vermilion River and its intersection with University Avenue.

Well, that stretch is currently experiencing intermittent lane closures from now through Tuesday, March 21. Workers with Lafayette Consolidated Government are applying new lining on the inside of subsurface drainage pipes.

LCG crews are working more specifically on the stretch of Pinhook Road between Mall Street and Jomela Drive, closing the northbound and southbound outside lanes but only one side at a time in small sections.

Pinhook Road between Jomela Drive and Mall Street, google maps Pinhook Road between Jomela Drive and Mall Street, google maps loading...

The contractor is scheduled to have the lanes closed during day and evening hours excluding the following times:

7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening at Johnston Street Intersection Until May 1st

The J-Turn installation project continues on Johnston Street, which is causing traffic closures at its intersection with Duhon Road/Southcity Parkway as DOTD says workers are building additional turn lanes on Johnston Street at the intersection.

Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection, google street view Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection, google street view loading...

The left turn lanes in the southbound and northbound directions at the intersection are closed now until Monday, May 1, 2023, weather permitting.

Johnston at Canberra, google maps Johnston at Canberra, google maps loading...

Also, the Johnston Street crossovers at Palms Boulevard/Chateau Des Lions Boulevard and Middlepark Drive/Fountainhead Drive are now permanently closed to vehicular traffic.

New Roundabout Being Built on Gloria Switch Road & Mills Street

Another roundabout is being built in Lafayette, this one at the intersection of W. Gloria Switch Road and Mills Street.

Mills Street to W. Gloria Switch Road, google maps Mills Street to W. Gloria Switch Road, google maps loading...

Construction on the north portion of that roundabout began in January as Mills Street from Benoit Road to LA 98 (W. Gloria Switch Rd.) is closed until Monday, April 3rd.

Detour Route

The detour for northbound traffic will be LA 98 (Gloria Switch) east to Desoto Rd., north to Benoit Rd and west to Mills St.



The detour for southbound traffic will be Benoit Rd. east to Desoto Rd., south to LA 98 (Gloria Switch) and west to Mills St.



Emergency vehicles have not had access through the area and should utilize the detour routes.

10 Must-Drive Roads in Acadiana

The Top News Stories For The Week Of November 14 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.