Road construction continues in Lafayette and on Interstate 10 this summer as DOTD crews continue to address certain areas of the Hub City one by one and continue to work towards the completion of the I-10 Widening Project.

LAFAYETTE PROJECT

US 167 / US 90 (Evangeline Thruway)

There will be alternating lane closures on the southbound lanes - from Willow Street to Taft Street on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night as DOTD crews survey the existing roadway. There will be no detour routes.

INTERSTATE 10 WIDENING PROJECT

Moss Street Near I-10

There will be daily lane closures happening SOUTHBOUND on Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day as construction crews remove old concrete and other debris from the project. There will be no detour route.

I-10 Eastbound & Westbound From Exit 103 (I-49) to Exit 109 (LA 328)

Nightly lane closures will happen Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night as work crews resurface existing bridge decks and erect overhead sign structures. There will be no detour route.

I-10 Eastbound between Mile Marker 116.5 & Mile Marker 117 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge)

The inside left lane will be closed on Thursday night from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following morning as the contractor performs needed work on the concrete barriers at this area. There will be no detour route.

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin & Iberville Parishes

There will be alternating lane closures happening on Friday and Saturday nights from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night as crews perform a sweeping operation.

The I-10 Widening Project is scheduled to end during the summer of 2021. It is widening a 7.11-mile section of the interstate from its interchange at I-49 to Breaux Bridge. Workers have been replacing pavement within the existing lanes and constructing an additional lane in each direction along the aforementioned section of Interstate 10.

