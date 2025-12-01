(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - LSU has formally introduced Lane Kiffin as the new head coach for LSU Football, and the press conference held Monday afternoon was one for the books.

When asked about the fans that showed up at the Mississippi airport to express their disdain for him, Kiffin got emotional, but he says that all changed when he landed in Baton Rouge.

As we previously reported, LSU fans showed up at the airport and at LSU Football Ops to welcome Kiffin, but one sight really caught the new coach's attention. As his motorcade drove past Tiger Stadium on Sunday night, it was lit up, and that was when Kiffiin said he had to call someone.

In his press conference on Monday afternoon from LSU, Kiffin said that as he looked toward Tiger Stadium, he had to call his good friend, Coach Ed Orgeron, because he felt him there with him. Kiffin said that as soon as he saw "Death Valley" lit up, he immediately wanted to start talking like Coach O.

As the two briefly spoke, Kiffin said that Coach O reassured him that he was in the best place in America.

Throughout the presser today, Kiffin got emotional when talking about leaving Ole Miss for Baton Rouge, but he credited LSU's leadership for making the transition as easy as possible.

The question now is, will Lane Kiffin reunite with his old friend, Coach O, on the LSU sideline? There are rumors out that Coach O could be part of Lane Kiffin's staff at LSU in 2026, but that remains to be seen.

If you want to watch the press conference from Baton Rouge in its entirety, you can do so below. We think you, LSU fans, will like what Coach Kiffin had to say here.