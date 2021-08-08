Larry The Cable Guy Performing In Lake Charles Next Month

It's hard to believe, but tickets are still available to see Larry The Cable Guy next month in Lake Charles.

Larry was born Daniel Lawrence Whitney on February 17, 1963 in Pawnee, Nebraska where he was raised on a pig farm. He later atteneded the University of Nebraska but dropped out his junior year to pursue comedy.

He began his entertainment career on radio in the early 90s. In 2000 he hooked up with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Ron White to perform on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and the rest is history.

Larry The Cable Guy will take the main stage at the L'Auberge Casino Resort Friday September 3rd at 8:00pm. There are still some seats left for the show, but I would recommend that you hurry and gets yours today if you want to see the show live.

