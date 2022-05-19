Las Vegas Sets Odds for LSU Football Win Total in 2022

Summer is for speculation and inflammation in the world of college football. Today's inflammatory comments about the state of the sport come from Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban who came right out and said what everyone was thinking about the Texas A&M football program.

The speculation part of the equation comes from the desert, namely Las Vegas. Oddsmakers in the Sin City have released their wagering odds for the upcoming college football season. Specifically, they have released their "line" on how many wins the LSU Football team will earn in the upcoming season.

To say the Tiger program has a "few questions that need to be answered" would be an understatement of epic proportions. The first big question is how will Brian Kelly, the Tigers' new coach, adjust to the rigors of playing an SEC schedule?

Kelly who took over the Tiger program after last season was the former head coach at Notre Dame. While the Irish under Kelly played in some pretty big games, Coach Kelly has never faced a season like the one he will be facing just counting the conference games. I think he will learn that the statement "It's Just Means More" truly applies in this situation.

The other big elephant in the room, no it's not the Alabama elephant, is the quarterback situation at LSU. The Tigers have some familiar names in their quarterback room and one very impressive transfer from Arizona State too. But so far, none of the signal calling prospects appears to have earned the starter's job.

Another large issue facing LSU this season will be the level of competition. We know Alabama will be good and the pro team from College Station will be well-stocked with well-paid athletes too. Ole Miss isn't going to be a cakewalk either and we still don't know what we will see when the teams from Florida and Arkansas take the field either.

So, how does Las Vegas feel about LSU's upcoming season?

The line that we are seeing the most coming out of the desert is that the Tigers' over/under win total will be 7.5 games. Let's look at the schedule and see how realistic that assessment actually is.

In our humble opinion, LSU should have no trouble winning games against Southern University, New Mexico, and UAB. We also believe the LSU will take care of business against Florida State in the season opener and against Mississippi State. That's five wins that most of us would feel pretty comfortable predicting.

The games that LSU will not win next year will be against Alabama and Texas A&M. If we check our scorecard right now we have the Tigers with five wins and two losses which means we have to make an assessment for the five remaining games in the 12 game schedule.

Those teams we haven't addressed are Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. LSU will be at home for the Tennessee and Ole Miss games. They'll be on the road against Auburn, Florida, and Arkansas. I think the Tigers will beat both Florida and Tennesee by the way.

If my prognostication holds true this puts the Tigers at seven wins on the year with the outcome of the Ole Miss, Auburn, and Arkansas determining whether the over or the under is the better bet.

I think LSU loses all three of those games. If they win one of them it will be against Auburn.

If my speculation is correct that would put the Tigers' season record for 2022 at seven wins against five losses will probably put the Tigers in a mediocre bowl situation at the end of the year. So, I am taking the under. How about you?