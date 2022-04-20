Louisiana a Big Winner in Sports Wagering Last Month

The month of March was kind to Louisiana as tax rolls reveal the state was the big winner in recently launched sports wagering in the state. According to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, some $232 million dollars were wagered in Louisiana during the month of March and that translated into a handsome return for the state's tax coffers. In fact, it's estimated that Louisiana earned $5.7 million dollars in tax revenue just off of March's madness.

March Madness was a large part of the reason Louisiana's sports wagering take was so robust. The annual NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament which culminated in the Final Four being played in New Orleans really intrigued local bettors and according to Gaming Control many out of state fans took advantage of Louisiana's online sports wagering too.

Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told the Louisiana Radio Network this about visitors from out of state placing bets in Louisiana.

Over 10,000 geo-locations that had never actually wagered in Louisiana before were identified as wagering right there on the confines of the Superdome.

Of course, the Caeser's Superdome in New Orleans was the site of the NCAA Tournament's final three games that attracted fans from North Carolina, Duke, Villanova, and Kansas to the Big Easy.

The March figures according to Chairman Johns put Louisiana in 8th place when comparing sports wagering in states where it's legal. Louisiana jumped up to a third-place position when the rankings were adjusted for per capita figures. Johns also noted an increase in sports wagering "check-ins" in border towns like Lake Charles and Shreveport where many Texans crossed the line to come to place a bet.

What's been most impressive in Louisiana's first three months and a few weeks of legalized sports wagering has been how few incidents have been reported. It would have been safe to assume there would be technical glitches or even legal challenges but there really haven't been any of those reported.

Proponents of sports wagering say that we will really get a true test and true taste of Louisiana's sports wagering appetite when the fall months roll around. With the return of college and professional football sports wagering in Louisiana is expected to increase dramatically.