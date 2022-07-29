Las Vegas Woman Allegedly Stabs St. Martin Parish Deputy During Foot Chase

A deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office was sent to the hospital this week after an out-of-towner allegedly stabbed him with a knife after she was caught during a foot chase.

Why was she being chased?

Well, the incident began around 11:15 a.m. when deputies were told that a suspicious person was knocking on a door in the 2500 block of Catahoula Highway, asking the homeowner for a firearm. When deputies responded to the area, they found the suspect driving a red SUV in the 800 block of East Bridge Street in St. Martinville.

So, the deputies pulled over the vehicle.

Ashley Burton booking photo provided by St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Ashley Burton booking photo provided by St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

That's when 26-year-old Ashley Nicole Burton of Las Vegas, Nevada, then took off running, leaving two small children inside of the vehicle. She didn't make it far, though, and then allegedly stabbed the deputy when she was apprehended.

Fortunately, the deputy was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

Burton was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correntional Center on the following charges:

LA R.S. 14:63-Trespassing (2 counts)

LA R.S. 14:34.2 Battery of a Police Officer (1 count)

LA R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer (2 counts)

LA R.S. 14:110A Simple Escape (1 count),

LA R.S. 14:27/14:30 Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Police Officer (1 count)

LA R.S. 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property (1 count)

LA R.S. 14:91.13-Illegal Use of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of person under 17 years of age (1 count)

LA R.S. 40:966 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 (1 count)

According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Burton was then transported to the Iberia Parish Jail for security reasons. Her bond has not been set.

Oldest House Currently for Sale in Acadiana (1886) is Just $150,000 The structure is listed as a 4-bedroom, 2-bath house with 2,900 sq ft under roof. It has high ceilings, real wood floors, and 6 fireplaces. SIX!!

Check Out This $3.25 Million Property, Home on the Vermilion River There is a home on a tract of land that just came up for sale right on the Vermilion River south of Lafayette, and it is amazing. Over 3,600 sq. ft. of living space on over 85 acres, with a few ponds and outbuildings included. It's a must-see!