Late Night Gun Shots Lead to Death of Eunice Driver

EUNICE, La. (KPEL News) - A Eunice man is now dead after shots rang out early Monday morning, killing him behind the wheel of a car.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, who is working with the Eunice Police Department on this case and another shooting that is possibly related, says Eunice PD informed them around 1:40 a.m. that a male subject called them to report that he and his friend had been shot at and his friend suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The two agencies say they found the vehicle near the Acadiana Medical Center just outside the city limits with the driver dead from his injuries. The Acadiana Medical Center reported that the caller who had advised law enforcement of the shooting had been picked up and left the area.

The other possibly-related shooting happened later that morning.

