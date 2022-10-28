LCA Shuts Out North Vermilion to Set Up District Title Showdown With STM

The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights were not looking past the North Vermilion Patriots as they dominated the game from start to end on Friday night.

After the Patriots’ first drive stalled, the Knights offense moved through the Patriots defense like a knife through hot butter, pushing the tempo in a scheme that was completely different than the ball control pace of North Vermilion’s Wing-T offense. Dudley Jackson III capped off the drive with a 17-yard scamper to put LCA on top 7-0.

Then, it was Jalen Noel’s turn to score as the LCA offense scored quickly to grab a 14-0 lead with 1:19 left in the 1st Quarter.

Nearly midway through the 2nd Quarter, Luke Aragona put the Knights up by three touchdowns as he ran in the score from four yards out.

After another Knights defensive stop, Jackson caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from JuJuan Johnson to increase the lead to 28-0 just before halftime began.

It didn’t take LCA long to add to its lead in the second half as TJ Marzell caught a short pass and scored from five yards out to finish off the scoring for the night at 34-0.

Watch the game via Knight Vision below.

Up next, the Knights will face the St. Thomas More Cougars in the final week of the regular season with district championship aspirations on the line for both schools. If STM wins, then they will be the outright District 4-4A champions with an undefeated record in district play. If LCA wins - and if Teurlings beats Northside - then STM, LCA, and Teurlings would be tri-district champions. If LCA win and Teurlings loses to Northside then LCA would be the district champions.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday night as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call on Classic Rock 105.1 FM. The Best Stop Pregame Show will begin at 6:00 p.m.

