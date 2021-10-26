LPSS Says Masks Optional In Schools, Still Required On Bus

According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish School System, masks will be optional for students and staff following Governor Edwards' announcement regarding the mask mandate in Louisiana. Following federal regulation, those who ride on school buses will still be required to wear masks.

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) sent out a press release following Governor John Bel Edwards decision on lifting the mask mandate in Louisiana. The LPSS wants to assure parents that the health and safety of students and staff is still the priority as we progress through the school year.

Masks Optional In LPSS Schools

Following the Governor's guidance, the LPSS has made masks optional for students and staff in the school district. The latest guidance from the state allows this, so long as schools are following the quarantine guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The same quarantine guidelines for the district will remain in place, with close contacts to a positive COVID case being quarantined. Fully vaccinated students and staff who are exposed to a positive COVID case are not required to quarantine.

Masks Are Still Required On LPSS Buses

One caveat here comes to transportation, as federal regulations require face masks on public transportation. This includes school buses, so students who travel on a bus at any time will be required to wear a mask.