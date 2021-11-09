LHSAA Releases Proposed District Changes — Here’s How the Acadiana Districts May Look
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released its initial proposal for redistricting schools throughout the state for the 2022-24 seasons.
Every two years, the LHSAA reclassifies member schools according to enrollment and that affects what "Class" schools participate in for athletics.
A few Acadiana area schools will be moving classifications, including the following:
- Carencro - moving from 4A to 5A
- Port Barre - moving from 2A to 3A
- Lafayette Christian - playing up to 4A (though enrollment numbers puts them in 2A)
- Jeanerette - moving from 2A to 1A
Below are the proposed districts that affect the Acadiana area. Keep in mind that this is just the first draft of the proposed plan.
Also, schools have until November 12 to appeal the plan. The second classification meeting is scheduled for November 15.
(Teams italicized would be new to that particular district.)
Class 5A - District 3
Acadiana
Barbe
Carencro
Comeaux
Lafayette
New Iberia
Sam Houston
Southside
Sulphur
Class 4A - District 3
DeRidder
Eunice
LaGrange
Leesville
North Vermilion
Rayne
Washington-Marion
Class 4A - District 4
David Thibodaux
Lafayette Christian
Northside
St. Thomas More
Teurlings Catholic
Westgate
Class 4A - District 5
Beau Chene
Breaux Bridge
Brusly
Cecilia
Livonia
Opelousas
Plaquemine
Class 3A - District 3
Iowa
Jennings
Kinder
Lake Charles College Prep
South Beauregard
St. Louis
Westlake
Class 3A - District 4
Church Point
Iota
Mamou
Northwest
Pine Prairie
Port Barre
Ville Platte
Class 3A - District 5
Abbeville
Crowley
Erath
Kaplan
St. Martinville
Class 2A - District 5
DeQuincy
Grand Lake
Lake Arthur
Notre Dame
Vinton
Welsh
Class 1A - District 5
North Central
Opelousas Catholic
Sacred Heart
St. Edmund
Vermilion Catholic
Westminster Christian
Class 1A - District 6
Centerville
Covenant Christian
Hanson Memorial
Highland Baptist
Jeanerette
The LHSAA also released redistricting plans for the following sports: Cross Country, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Soccer, Tennis, and Volleyball.
View the full proposal here.