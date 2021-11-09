LHSAA Releases Proposed District Changes — Here’s How the Acadiana Districts May Look

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released its initial proposal for redistricting schools throughout the state for the 2022-24 seasons.

Every two years, the LHSAA reclassifies member schools according to enrollment and that affects what "Class" schools participate in for athletics.

A few Acadiana area schools will be moving classifications, including the following:

Carencro - moving from 4A to 5A

Port Barre - moving from 2A to 3A

Lafayette Christian - playing up to 4A (though enrollment numbers puts them in 2A)

Jeanerette - moving from 2A to 1A

Below are the proposed districts that affect the Acadiana area. Keep in mind that this is just the first draft of the proposed plan.

Also, schools have until November 12 to appeal the plan. The second classification meeting is scheduled for November 15.

(Teams italicized would be new to that particular district.)

Class 5A - District 3

Acadiana

Barbe

Carencro

Comeaux

Lafayette

New Iberia

Sam Houston

Southside

Sulphur

Class 4A - District 3

DeRidder

Eunice

LaGrange

Leesville

North Vermilion

Rayne

Washington-Marion

Class 4A - District 4

David Thibodaux

Lafayette Christian

Northside

St. Thomas More

Teurlings Catholic

Westgate

Class 4A - District 5

Beau Chene

Breaux Bridge

Brusly

Cecilia

Livonia

Opelousas

Plaquemine

Class 3A - District 3

Iowa

Jennings

Kinder

Lake Charles College Prep

South Beauregard

St. Louis

Westlake

Class 3A - District 4

Church Point

Iota

Mamou

Northwest

Pine Prairie

Port Barre

Ville Platte

Class 3A - District 5

Abbeville

Crowley

Erath

Kaplan

St. Martinville

Class 2A - District 5

DeQuincy

Grand Lake

Lake Arthur

Notre Dame

Vinton

Welsh

Class 1A - District 5

North Central

Opelousas Catholic

Sacred Heart

St. Edmund

Vermilion Catholic

Westminster Christian

Class 1A - District 6

Centerville

Covenant Christian

Hanson Memorial

Highland Baptist

Jeanerette

The LHSAA also released redistricting plans for the following sports: Cross Country, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Soccer, Tennis, and Volleyball.

View the full proposal here.