Redistricting Forum at UL Lafayette Tonight; How Do I Participate?

The Louisiana State Legislature will hold a forum at the University of Louisiana tonight at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The event will be held in the Atchafalaya Ballroom from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. One forum has already been held in Monroe and Shreveport. Including tonight's event, there will be a total of nine forums.

In addition to tonight's event in Lafayette, there will be redistricting forums in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Covington, Lake Charles, New Orleans, and Thibodaux. If you are not able to make tonight's meeting, all of the events are streamed live at https://redist.legis.la.gov/live. If you would like to find out more about the redistricting process, in general, it can be found at https://redist.legis.la.gov/.

What will happen with the districts? What should happen with the districts? Those topics will be discussed at tonight's meeting. Results of the 2020 census will be discussed. The results will be a major part of the redistricting process. There will be multiple presentations at tonight's meeting.

So, which district will be impacted by the redistricting process? They are the following:

Congress

Louisiana Public Service Commission

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education

Louisiana Supreme Court

Louisiana House of Representatives

Louisiana State Senate

The presentations will be shown by members of the staff of the Louisiana House and Senate. Every ten years the census is taken, and that requires that each district be looked at to determine if there is an equitable amount of people in each district so everyone gets equal representation. The other serious matter about this is how much money, meaning federal tax dollars, ends up being used in each of the districts. The money is used on things like health care, schools, and infrastructure including roads.

