LHSAA State Boys’ Select High School Basketball Championships Head to Cajundome March 2-5

The championships for Louisiana boys high school basketball are returning to the Cajundome in Lafayette this March.

The LHSAA State Boys' Select High School Basketball Championships will be played March 2-5, 2022, at the Cajundome.

Now, you may recall that several years ago the Cajundome was host to the Top 28 tournament before the split into Select and Non-Select schools.

Semifinal games will kick-off on Wednesday, March 2 at 11:00 am with six games. Then, playoff action continues on Thursday with four games.

No games will take place on the Friday with the five championship games being played on Saturday, March 5.

This is a big "get" for Lafayette.

“We are excited to host the Select Basketball Boys’ High School State Championships and appreciate the confidence the Select Boys’ Basketball Committee has in our area. We have an established history of holding a first-class event for student-athletes at the Cajundome with some of the largest attended games ever played. We expect this year to be no different,” said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the Top 20 following quarterfinal play. Tickets will be available both online and in-person at the Cajundome.

It's recommended that fans purchase tickets in person at the Cajundome Box Office in order to avoid some of the ancillary fees.

The LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness, which includes the semifinals and finals for the non-select schools, will be held March 7-12, 2022, at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.