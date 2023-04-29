YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - The sweet taste of Baskin-Robbins is coming to Youngsville!

"I love when a deal comes together," said Mayor Ken Ritter as he announced the sweet news on his Facebook page.

With most of its locations in Louisiana sitting in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Bossier City/Shreveport areas, Baskin-Robbins only has two locations in the Acadiana area - one on Johnston Street in Lafayette and the other on E. Main Street in New Iberia. Now, you can add Youngsville to the mix as the city known for its motto "Where life is sweeter" will house the third location in Acadiana.

How Did Youngsville End Up Getting a Baskin-Robbins Location?

Mayor Ritter says the Van Alan Companies have signed a lease agreement with Baskin-Robbins Franchisees Butch and Patricia Ohlmeyer and Jarid and Lindsay Horn.

"I initially met with them to discuss a Youngsville location last July shortly after they purchased the Lafayette location," disclosed Mayor Ritter.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Where Will the Youngsville Location of Baskin-Robbins be Located?

According to Mayor Ritter, the new Baskin-Robbins location will occupy Suite 1 of a new 11,650 square foot building located at 1911 Chemin Metairie in Sugar Mill Pond (next to POUR and Villagers Cafe). Site work on the new building is expected to begin within the next four weeks, says Mayor Ritter.

As a resident of the city of Youngsville, I am definitely looking forward to taking my family to Baskin-Robbins as this is just the latest business to want to do business in the fast-growing city.

