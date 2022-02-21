Famous Logos With Hidden Images and Meanings, You’ll Never See Them the Same Again

The Wendy's logo has sparked a resurgence in logos and brand names that have alleged secret messages, images and meanings. Social media is ablaze with the Wendy's logo right now. Wendy, the little girl in the Wendy's logo who represents the daughter of founder Dave Thomas, supposedly has the word "MOM" in the design around her neck. Wendy's has used this redesigned image since 2012. The hamburger giant denies the accusation.

You've seen these infamous images hundreds of times, logos of popular brands. Now you can see them in a much different light. Be warned, you will never see these images the same ever again.

These globally recognized logos have messages, images and meanings that you may have never noticed. From Amazon to Wendy's, we've highlighted the secrets embedded in these logos.

Tostitos

Two people sharing salsa...Tostitos.

FedEx

An arrow embedded into the E and X...FedEx.

LG

The logo forms the image of a face...LG.

Amazon

Amazon...has everything from A to Z.

Baskin Robbins

Part of the B and the R create the number 31 for their thirty-one different flavors...Baskin Robbins.

Hershey's Kisses

An actual Hershey's Kiss is lodged between the K and I...Hershey's Kisses.

Toblerone Chocolate

Toblerone Chocolate...has a bear image embedded into the mountain.

I guess we have to apologize, 'cause you will never be able to see these logos the same ever again.