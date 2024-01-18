Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Law enforcement across Louisiana and the country are working to stave off drug trafficking, even as dealers are getting bolder. A Youngsville man will spend more than a dozen years in prison for not only drug trafficking, but shipping them to himself from another state.

Federal attorneys worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security to prosecute 43-year-old Lynol Christian.

Get our free mobile app

According to information presented in court, Christian flew from Baton Rouge to Los Angeles, California, on March 20, 2023. While he was there, he shipped a package of methamphetamine via FedEx to his own address in Youngsville. He hopped back on a plane to Baton Rouge two days later.

FedEx became suspicious and notified law enforcement who picked up the package. When they opened it, they found 5 plastic bags containing a total of 2,255 grams of what was suspected to be meth. Laboratory analysis confirmed it.

Christian was indicted on October 18, 2023 and pleaded guilty to the charge.

U.S. District Judge David Joseph sentenced Christian to 13 years in prison and 4 years of supervised release for attempted possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.