Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Hippity hoppity, Easter's on its way! Peter Cottontail, the Easter Bunny, will be bringing baskets full of candy and toys to kids across Louisiana.

Easter traditions continue today that were made many years ago in families, and the Easter Bunny passing with treats is just one of many fond memories.

Moms boil eggs so children can gather around to dye them the pastel colors of the season. In south Louisiana, those eggs will be used in a serious, but fun, game of paqueing. Families plan a big feast, and we have special Easter outfits to wear to church.

READ MORE: The Tradition of the Egg Paque

On Easter morning, children find a basket full of sugary treats and a special gift that the traveling bunny leaves behind. Did you know you can track the Easter Bunny the way you track Santa? Here's the Easter Bunny tracker so you can enjoy with your kids.

Interestingly, the Easter candy that we see today isn't completely different than the candy we saw growing up in the 80s and 90s in Louisiana. Many varieties are still available today.

Seeing the candy brings back fond memories of our childhood and waking up Easter morning to find whatever the bunny had left for us. Although it may be available today, some of that candy isn't a staple of every Easter basket the way it was when I was a kid growing up in south Louisiana.

Our sugary walk down memory lane start with the basket, a must-have for any generation. By the way, these items are all sold on either Amazon or eBay.

Thank you, Easter Bunny. BOK BOK!

Easter Candy that Brings Back Memories Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ