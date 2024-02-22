LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A company that makes vitamins and supplements has issued a voluntary recall of supplements meant for babies. The recall is due to elevated levels of a certain vitamin, creating a "super dose."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting consumers of the recall, and urging them to get rid of any from a certain manufactured lot.

According to the FDA, the supplement company Nordic Naturals is voluntarily recalling one lot of its "Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid," product.

"This recall is being conducted due to a manufacturing error that resulted in an elevated level of Vitamin D3 dosage or super potent dose," the FDA says on its website. "The affected lot number is 234909, with an expiration date of December 2025. Prolonged use of the recalled Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid could potentially lead to elevated vitamin D levels, resulting in vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, frequent urination, and inability to thrive in infants."

The company announced that approximately 3,800 units of product were affected. One-fifth of the impacted lot has already been returned by retailers.

The stated reason for the recall? An isolated manufacturing error.

"There have been no reports of adverse events to date related to the use of this recalled product," the FDA reports.

Impact on Louisiana

Currently, Nordic Naturals lists around 48 stores in Louisiana that sell its products, though it's unknown if some of the impacted lot made its way into Louisiana. It's also sold online via Amazon. It's important to check the product label if you have a bottle of the vitamin in your home.

You're looking for lot number 234909 and an expiration date of December 2025. Both are located just under the Supplemental Facts on the bottle's label.

What Should You Do?

If you have a bottle of the vitamins in your home, stop using it immediately and return it to the store you got it from for a refund.

If you have more questions, you can contact Nordic Naturals at (888) 294-7440, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (PST) or by email at customerservice@nordicnaturals.com.

Why Is Vitamin D3 Important?

Vitamin D3, or cholecalciferol, is vital for bone health, supporting calcium absorption. It also plays a key role in immune function, reducing the risk of infections. Linked to muscle strength, it lowers the risk of falls, especially in older adults.

Emerging evidence suggests benefits for cardiovascular health. Vitamin D3 influences genes, impacting immune response, cell growth, and inflammation. As a precursor to calcitriol, it helps regulate calcium levels and hormonal balance. Studies hint at a connection with mood and potential cancer prevention. Balancing intake from sunlight, diet, or supplements is crucial, as excess can be harmful.

Consult healthcare professionals for personalized advice on maintaining optimal vitamin D levels.

What Happens If You Take Too Much?

Taking too much vitamin D3 can cause a condition called vitamin D toxicity. This happens when there's an excess of vitamin D in your body, usually from taking too many supplements.

Taking too much vitamin D can upset your stomach, leading to issues like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It can make you feel sick and weak, and even harm your kidneys.

Excessive vitamin D can increase urine output, potentially causing dehydration, while persistently high levels of calcium in your blood due to vitamin D excess can harm your kidneys.

Having too much vitamin D can lead to calcium being deposited in the wrong places in your body, causing issues like calcification in soft tissues.

Contrary to expectations, an abundance of vitamin D can result in weakened bones instead of making them stronger.

Vitamin D toxicity is uncommon, especially when adhering to recommended levels. If you're considering vitamin D supplements, it's advisable to consult with your doctor to ensure you're taking the right amount and avoiding potential risks.