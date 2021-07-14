UPDATE: Great news! Naveah McBride has been found safe!

10-year-old Naveah McBride has gone missing and New Iberia Police say they need your help trying to find her.

Naveah was reported missing by family members around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Naveah McBride, photo from New Iberia Police

Description

Height: Approximately 4'5"

Weight: Approximately 100 pounds

Last Seen Wearing: Pink t-shirt with Pink and Black Tights

Last Know Location: 600 block of Exey Drive

New Iberia Police tell KPEL News that, at this time, "we do not have any reason to believe that the child is in danger." But, they are urging you to call them at 337-369-2306 if you have seen 10-year-old Naveah McBride so she can be safely returned to her family.

