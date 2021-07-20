34-year-old Jai Marcellous Rideau of Palmetto has been arrested after he allegedly brutally attacked a pregnant woman while trying to rob her.

According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 595 Winston Road on Saturday to a domestic abuse call. Deputies were told Rideau became angry with the victim for trying to leave, so he allegedly beat her with the PVC pipe. He also allegedly ran to her vehicle and jumped in through the driver's side window, allegedly choked her which caused her to black out, and while still holding the pipe, allegedly stole cash and an Apple watch from her. It is then alleged that he pulled her through the now open door and began punching her in the stomach.

Jai Rideau, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Somehow, the victim was able to call 911. Then, Rideau allegedly began biting her in the face.

Rideau faces the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Feticide

Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation of a Pregnant Victim with a Dangerous Weapon

Armed Robbery

Rideau's bond was revoked after he was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Franklin Man Allegedly Sets Nephew, Girlfriend on Fire

In another case of alleged domestic abuse, 49-year-old Derwin Hamilton of Franklin was arrested nearly a week ago after he allegedly killed his 5-year-old great nephew and critically injured his girlfriend by lighting them on fire - all because he was arguing with the girlfriend about ending that relationship.

“The ultimate danger is when fire is used to commit a crime,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “In this instance, that crime resulted in the tragic death of an innocent child and left his guardian in critical condition. Our prayers go out to the victims’ families while we pursue justice on their behalf.”