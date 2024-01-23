Get our free mobile app

George Eliot once said, "Don't judge a book by its cover." I guess the same could be said for restaurants in Longview, Texas too. Judging a restaurant from its outer appearance and the pictures you see online on social media can be quite deceiving. If the place you've picked out for lunch or that romantic dinner looks fancy, it can turn out to be a huge letdown. While that hole-in-the-wall place with all the potholes in the parking lot could be serving up the best meal you've ever eaten.

No matter what your tastebuds are craving, Longview restaurants are offering up a wide variety of cuisines, from hamburgers, Italian, French, chicken, Greek, breakfast, bakery, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, and more. Operating one of these restaurants is a monumental task daily.

I've always heard, that unless you've worked in a restaurant, you will never know what it takes to operate, staff, and serve up food. I believe that to be true. There is so much you have to worry about with priority number one being food safety. You have to make sure the food is prepared and held at the proper temperatures or else you could get someone sick. If that were to happen, it's a good chance you're going to be bashed on social media.

To make sure restaurants are compliant and meet established rules and expectations, they're often visited by the local health department. During an inspection, everything in the restaurant is scrutinized. From the conditions of the prep counter to the drain in the sink, paper towels in the restroom, baseboards the temperature of the freezer and so much more. Restaurant managers have to be prepared and know what's happening at all times.

Longview Health Department Inspection Results

In the latest round of health inspections within the City Of Longview every single restaurant that was inspected, passed with a grade of an 'A'. There might have been some minor infractions, but nothing bad enough to score below an 'A'.

Congratulations to these Longview area restaurants for their excellent grade. Let's hope that future inspections of all the other restaurants in Longview receive the same grade too!

