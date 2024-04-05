Abbeville, LA (KPEL News) - Historic homes in south Louisiana are a feast for the eyes. When they are well-preserved or restored to their former glory, they are stunning to behold. One such home in Abbeville, in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun Country, is The Caldwell House.

The century-old Queen Anne-style abode currently operates as a business: a delightful bed and breakfast and an event venue for weddings or meetings.

caldwell house

The exterior architecture is stunning, with a wrap-around porch, with circular sitting areas on either corner.

caldwell house

Through the doors, you'll find 6 oversized bedrooms and 7 full bathrooms, decorated with exquisite detail and given its own name. You'll find each bears a quaintly-Acadian name: Evangeline Master Suite, Morning Glory, Garden View, Fleur de Lis, Evening Shade, and Bayou Retreat.

caldwell house

The house has been masterfully updated with the latest creature comforts without sacrificing the charm of an historic building. You'll find modern appliances and detailing in the kitchen, but the Victorian vibe remains.

caldwell house kitchen

The colorful, yet absolutely appropriate finishes, add a touch of whimsy to the decor, creating a feeling of warmth and welcome.

caldwell house

Let's not forget the staircase and all the natural light that pours through the windows to create an even more magical scene.

caldwell house stairs

The outdoor space offers a retreat for guests who want to enjoy a glorious Spring day or spend a hot Summer afternoon sipping lemonade or an adult beverage.

caldwell house patio

The Caldwell House is located within walking distance of charming downtown Abbeville.

caldwell house map

The Vermilion Parish city's location makes it a great place to establish a home base while you take in the sights and sounds of Cajun Country. It's a short 15 minute drive north from Acadiana's hub of Lafayette. Head south and you'll have a look at Louisiana wetlands and the Gulf of Mexico. You'll find several interesting things to see, do, and try within a half hour of Abbeville.

caldwell house bathroom

The property is currently being managed as a bed and breakfast through bookings on The Caldwell House website and on Airbnb. As the property listing says, though:

The Caldwell House could also be reimagined as a bridal and dress store, photographers studio, art studio, medical office, attorneys office, or restaurant.

The physical address for The Caldwell House is 105 East Vermilion Street, Abbeville, Louisiana. It's listed with an asking price of $599,000 and more photos of the stunning property.

caldwell house

