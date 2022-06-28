Emotions are running high across the country and some elected leaders seem to be fueling the flames.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was recently at a "Pride Event" when someone shouted "F-Clarence Thomas."

Thomas, who is a Supreme Court Justice, played a vital role in the Roe V. Wade decision last week and now many are expressing their disdain for him and other justices on the court.

Well, when the mayor of Chicago heard the expletive from the crowd at the gathering, she repeated it while on stage and while in front of a large audience.

Here's the moment the mayor echoed what she heard and she didn't seem to even consider the content of the message she was about to broadcast before this crowd.

Again, some may find the language in this video to be OFFENSIVE.

Here are just a few of the reactions to her comment that I read while on Twitter.