NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — If you have a flight out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport anytime soon, get there early.

Real early.

The airport is telling travelers to show up at least three hours before departure, as the security line nightmare at Louis Armstrong hits its third straight week. The national DHS funding lapse driving all of this is now past five weeks.

According to WBRZ, roughly 27% of TSA agents at the New Orleans airport called out on Thursday. On Sunday, travelers found only two security lanes open, pre-check completely shut down, and lines snaking all the way out to the parking garage.

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Why TSA Lines Are So Bad at New Orleans Airport Right Now

It all goes back to the partial government shutdown. Congress missed a February 14 deadline to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the TSA. That left nearly 50,000 TSA officers across the country working without a paycheck for over five weeks now.

When the paychecks stop, people stop showing up. That is exactly what is happening at airports across the country, New Orleans included.

According to NPR, more than 400 TSA officers have quit nationally since the funding lapse began. Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis called it a “pointless, reckless shutdown” that has pushed officers out the door because they cannot cover basic expenses like gas, childcare, and rent.

Peak travel hours at Louis Armstrong run from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those are the windows where things are going to be the worst.

What Comes Next: ICE Agents, National Guard, and a Deadline Looming

Things escalated fast over the weekend.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to send ICE agents to U.S. airports if Democrats did not agree to fund DHS. By Sunday, he confirmed it was happening. According to Axios, ICE agents are expected at airports starting Monday, with White House border czar Tom Homan running the operation. Homan told CNN the agents would not be operating X-ray machines but would guard exit lanes and check IDs to free up trained TSA officers.

Not everyone thinks that helps. The TSA officers’ union called the plan counterproductive. “Putting untrained personnel at security checkpoints does not fill a gap. It creates one,” said American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley. TSA certification takes four to six months. ICE agents have not gone through it.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry offered a different idea on social media. “With your approval, we would proudly welcome our National Guard at Louisiana airports to help ease these security lines caused by the Democrat shutdown,” Landry wrote.

According to CNN, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy put it plainly on Sunday: it is going to get worse. TSA workers are set to miss another paycheck next week, and Duffy said that deadline will push more officers out. “I think you’re going to see more TSA agents, as we come to Thursday, Friday, Saturday of next week, they’re going to quit or they’re not going to show up,” he said.

A funding deal does not appear close. The Senate is in session, but there are no signs lawmakers are near an agreement.

What Louisiana Travelers Need to Know Before They Head to the Airport

If you are flying out of New Orleans soon, here is what you need to know:

Arrive at least 3 hours early. That comes straight from the airport, and based on what travelers saw Sunday, even that might not be a cushion enough during peak hours.

Download a travel app that tracks wait times. Several third-party apps show real-time security line estimates. Check one before you leave the house.

Do not count on TSA PreCheck. Pre-check lanes were closed at Louis Armstrong on Sunday. That membership may not help you until this situation is resolved.

Expect things to get worse before they get better. Duffy was direct about it: if Congress does not fund DHS before next Thursday, more officers are going to walk.