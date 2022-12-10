Louisiana Adopts 3 New Amendments to the State Constitution

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Three amendments on the ballot have been overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana voters, according to elections returns on Saturday night.

The results for all three amendments looked extraordinarily positive when the absentee and early vote came in, with each starting out the night with well over 60 percent of that vote. As the day of results poured in, it became clear the amendments were going to pass.

The most controversial of the amendments on the ballot, Amendment 1, got the most support early in the night, with the largely Republican Louisiana voters deciding that they wanted to codify the right to vote extended only to U.S. citizens.

While non-citizens currently cannot vote in Louisiana, cities in other states have passed rules in recent years that would allow non-citizens to vote. That has encouraged activists in several states to pass laws and amendments to codify the rules against non-citizens.

Here are the amendments and the percentage of the vote they got.

The Results

Amendment 1: Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state? (Amends Article I, Section 10)

This amendment passed with well over 70 percent of the vote as of this writing.

attachment-CA 1 Louisiana Citizen Vote Credit: Louisiana Secretary of State loading...

Amendment 2: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate? (Amends Article X, Section 3(B)(1) and (C))

This amendment passed with just over 70 percent of the vote as of this writing.

attachment-CA 1 Senate confirmation civil service Credit: Louisiana Secretary of State loading...

Amendment 3: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate? (Amends Article X, Section 43(C))

This amendment passed with just over 70 percent of the vote as of this writing.

Credit: Louisiana Secretary of State Credit: Louisiana Secretary of State loading...

