Baton Rouge, La (KPEL News)-- The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is offering a cash reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for starting the large wildfires that have plagued the southwestern part of the state.

The Tiger Island Fire has consumed more than 31,000 acres of land since it began burning in August. Thankfully, no homes or structures burned, and all mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been lifted. As of Sunday night (9/24), the fire is 84% contained, and crews are working diligently to ensure it doesn't spread to new areas.

Firefighters have managed to nearly extinguish both the HWY 113 Fire and the Lions Camp Road Fire. Although they were considerably smaller in scope to the Tiger Island Fire, the two fires affected nearly 8,000 acres of land combined.

The LDAF has partnered with Louisiana Fire Marshal deputies and sheriff's office detectives from various parishes as the active investigation continues.

If you have information about the large fires listed above, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the LFA at 318-443-2558. You can also contact your local law enforcement office.

The investigation serves as a reminder that officials are actively enforcing burn bans across the state. Anyone found violating the ban will be held responsible for any damage that occurs as a result of a fire they start.

