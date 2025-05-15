ST.MARY PARISH, LA (KPEL) — From Jeanerette to Morgan City, locals have vocalized their concerns regarding animal cruelty and the increase in the mistreatment of animals across St. Mary Parish.

Most people don't know the ins and outs of how animal cruelty cases are handled, which can lead to confusion and the spread of misinformation online.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office addressed this particular hot topic and clarified how it really works to remind the community that they do care about animal cruelty cases and are actively working to address them one by one, even if it may not seem like it.

How Animal Cruelty Complaints Are Actually Handled

The majority of the offenders receive a court summons, not arrested on the spot, which is why you may not see a mug shot or an arrest posted.

Just Because You Don’t See It, Doesn’t Mean We’re Not Working It

However, that doesn't mean the situation wasn't addressed or it's not on law enforcement's radar.

471 Animal Complaints in St. Mary Parish Since 2024

Since January 1st, 2024, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has handled 471 animal complaints as of May 25th, 2025.

"Every day. Our deputies take animal cruelty seriously and follow through with the appropriate legal action—whether it’s a warning, a summons, or, when needed, a trip to the Graybar Motel in sunny Centerville, complete with Chrome Bangles, three hots and a cot."

What the Community Can Do to Help

While the deputies are the ones actually responding to the animal cruelty crimes themselves, the community still plays a significant role.

we’ll keep working to protect all members of our community, four-legged ones included

Being the eyes and ears in your neighborhood and reporting abuse and neglect immediately. Considering fostering and adopting to keep shelter space open for animals that are seized from their owners in these animal cruelty cases is also super crucial.

Together, officers and residents can make a difference and save some animals along the way.