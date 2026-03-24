(KPEL News) - An apartment fire claimed the life of a 68-year-old Louisiana woman Sunday night, and the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cause of the blaze.

What We Know About the Louisiana Apartment Fire

Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant Bryan Adams says investigators are working to determine what started the fire and whether or not a smoke alarm was present in the apartment.

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Where the Fatal Louisiana Apartment Fire Likely Started

Adams says investigators have completed their preliminary investigation and know that all indicators point to this fire starting somewhere in the apartment's living room.

Possible Causes of Deadly Louisiana Apartment Fire Under Investigation

Officials have not determined the exact cause of the fire, but they are not ruling out batteries or improperly disposed of smoking materials.

The Danger of Smoking Materials Causing a Fire

Adams says,

Smoking materials remain one of the leading causes of fatal residential fires. Residents can reduce their risk by smoking outdoors, using deep, sturdy ashtrays, and avoiding smoking in bed or while drowsy. Always fully extinguish cigarettes with water or sand, never smoke near medical oxygen, and keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach.

READ MORE: EUNICE MAN KILLED IN A FIRE IN HIS HOME

Officials say neighboring apartment units had smoke alarms, and they were all able to get to safety. Officials want everyone to remember that properly working smoke alarms can save your life.

Operation Save-A-Life is a Louisiana program that helps anyone who needs assistance purchasing a smoke alarm. You can find the application for a smoke alarm by clicking here. You can also contact your local fire department to ask about a free smoke alarm and installation.

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