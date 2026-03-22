(KPEL News) - According to the Eunice Fire Department, they were called out to a house fire at 250 Mill Street in Eunice at around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Officials say they began to work on suppressing the fire, and according to Fire Chief Chase Brown, St. Landry Parish Fire District 6 assisted them in working to put out the blaze.

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They arrived to find that smoke and fire were coming out of the middle part of the home, and they learned someone had been inside the home when the fire broke out.

As firefighters went into the home, they encountered very heavy smoke and fire. They discovered the body of 55-year-old Darrell Rigmaiden of Eunice.

According to the Eunice Fire Department, they determined the fire started in the kitchen area around the stove, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

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The Eunice Fire Department contacted the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, and they have taken over the investigation.

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