GRANT PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A prominent leader among Louisiana Baptists has been arrested in Grant Parish on multiple charges that involve sex crimes with juveniles.

Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on June 8 and is being held at the Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax. He has been charged with three counts each of the following:

Oral sexual battery (felony)

First degree rape (felony)

Aggravated crimes against nature (felony)

Indecent behavior with juveniles (felony).

Stagg's bond has been set at $500,000, and he is currently still in prison. The Louisiana Baptist Convention, the official organization of the Southern Baptists of Louisiana, released a statement on the arrest.

“We learned Thursday morning (June 8) of the allegations made against Daryl Stagg, Associational Mission Strategist for the Big Creek, and CenLA Associations. The Louisiana Baptist Convention nor its Executive Board have any knowledge of the particular facts of these allegations and is not involved in the incidents alleged. Therefore, we have no comment on this matter as it is being investigated by the appropriate persons and agencies involved. However, more importantly, our prayers are with all those involved for an appropriate and healing resolution to this matter. Daryl Stagg is not an employee of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, nor does the Convention provide oversight or supervision of him.”

The Grant Parish Sheriff's office held a press conference on Monday detailing the investigation and the charges.

The investigation was a cooperative effort between multiple parishes, including Rapides and Union Parishes, as well as the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin.

"These are extremely serious charges," said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain said during the Monday press conference. "If you have any information, please get in touch with us."

Stagg has been the Associational Mission Strategist for the Big Creek and CenLa Baptist Associations, according to state church leaders. He is not, according to their statement, an employee of the Louisiana Baptist Convention.

Credit: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook