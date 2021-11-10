Louisiana Could Soon See Its First Frost of The Season

It's that time of the year.

Temperatures across much of the south have been up and down in recent weeks, but it is about to get really cool.

A strong cold front will push through much of the south later this week and behind the front will be some really cold temperatures that could dip into the upper 30s and 40s.

So, if you are a fan of really cooler temperatures, you are lucky. By the weekend, it is going to be cold and we may even see frost on the ground.

ukasz-szmigiel-unsplash

If you live north of I-10 or along the I-10 corridor in Louisiana, you may experience your first frost of the season.

An ongoing joke around here has always been that you can't have your first gumbo until the first frost of the season arrives, but we know that isn't the case down south.

If I were you, I'd have my firewood and gumbo ingredients ready for the weekend. Get it before it's gone and enjoy your first frost of the season.

One more thing, prepare now for much cooler temperatures in the high school football stadiums this week as playoffs kick off across much of south Louisiana.

Here's a quick look at the extended forecast for much of the deep south as we approach the end of the workweek.