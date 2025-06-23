NEW ROADS (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities are investigating a deputy who was caught on video sleeping at a red light while on duty.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office has launched a full investigation after a video began circulating on social media, alleging that one of their deputies was asleep at a red light on shift.

The deputy was confirmed to be on shift and in his police unit when the incident occurred, according to a statement issued by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Department.

The PCPSO is aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to show one of our deputies asleep in a unit while on duty

WBRZ reported that the deputy allegedly fell asleep at the intersection of Morganza Highway and Hospital Road with two weapons in the vehicle.

Authorities said that when the red light turned green, the vehicle didn't move, which prompted the person behind him to exit their vehicle and investigate. That was when the video that has been circulated on social media was captured.

Our agency holds all personnel to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service to the community

An investigation into whether the deputy fell asleep due to a medical condition is currently underway.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and no further information can be released.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff has placed the deputy on administrative leave and said they will provide more information regarding the investigation when appropriate.

