LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - If you're heading towards Texas or Baton Rouge over the next few days be prepared as Louisiana Department of Transportation crews will be working on the two bridges that stand between Lafayette and those travel destinations.

First, in Calcasieu Parish, DOTD crews are performing routine bridge inspection and maintenance on the Calcasieu River Bridge as workers are conducting lane closures in BOTH DIRECTIONS from now through Friday, December 8th.

Here is the closure schedule:

I-10 WB

- Dec. 2-3: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. (right lane)

- Dec. 4-5: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily. (right lane)

I-10 EB

- Dec. 6-8: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily. (right lane)

Wide loads shall be restricted to 14 feet. All work is weather permitting.

Detour: Drivers are advised to use Interstate 210 as an alternate route.

Meanwhile, about 15 or so miles from the Calcasieu River Bridge, DOTD crews will be conducting nightly lane closures from Mile Post 43 to Mile Post 47 on Interstate 10 in Jefferson Davis Parish starting Monday, December 4th until Thursday, December 7th. Crews will be setting concrete girders for the new I-10 Westbound bridge.

All closures will be from 7 p.m.-5 a.m.

Closure schedule:

- Interstate 10 Westbound: Right lane: MM 47 to Exit 44

Dec. 4, 5, 6, 7

- Interstate 10 Eastbound: Left lane: MM 43 to MM 45

Dec. 4, 5, 6, 7

And, in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes, DOTD crews will be sweeping the I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Sunday and Monday nights. Workers will be conducting alternating lane closures in BOTH DIRECTIONS from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.