What Was Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards’ Net Worth?

Edwin Edwards, former Louisiana congressman and four-term governor of Louisiana, passed away 07/12/21 at the age of 93.

Last week, Edwards announced he was placing himself in hospice care. At the time, the former Governor "was complaining of pain in his right lung. Although, subsequent tests found no issue with that lung."

Edwin Edwards passed away Monday morning July 12, 2021, at his home in Gonzales reportedly with his family by his side. Edwards' biographer Leo Honeycutt reports Edwards died from respiratory problems. He was 93.

According to celebritynetworth.com, at the time of his passing, Edwin Edwards had a net worth of $10,000,000.

After serving 8 years in prison for various charges such as money laundering, racketeering, mail fraud, and wire fraud, Edwards was released from prison early in 2011 due to good behavior.

Shortly after his prison release, Edwards and his wife Trina Edwards starred in their own reality show "The Governor's Wife" on A&E.

Born in Avoyelles Parish, Edwards had aspirations of growing up to be a preacher. After returning home from World War 2 where he served in the U.S. Navy Air Corps, Edwards enrolled and eventually graduated from the Louisiana State University Law Center with a law degree.

According to exactnetworth.com, Edwin Edwards earned "most of his money as a politician and government official which spanned for over four decades."

As of Edwards passing, Trinia Edwards' net worth is now listed at $10,000,000 by celebritynetworth.com.