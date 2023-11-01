LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Voters in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana will be going to the polls during the Early Voting Period (November 4-11 excluding Sunday and Friday) and on Election Day (November 18) looking to elect a new sheriff.

Mike Couvillon is stepping down after 20 years of service and Eddie Langlinais and Lance Broussard are each vying for that open seat. In the October 14th Primary Election, Langlinais led the way with 50% of the vote - narrowly missing winning the race outright - and Broussard came in second with 38%.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon, Facebook Sheriff Mike Couvillon, Facebook loading...

Brandon Comeaux and Tracy Wirtz of "Acadiana's Morning News" wanted to spotlight this VP Sheriff's race and allow the listeners to get to know the candidates. The candidates were asked the same questions and were allowed to speak to the voters after answering the questions.

Eddie Langlinais

Up first was Eddie Langlinais, who has served in the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, for the United States Marshals Service, and has been a spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Vermilion.

Here are the questions asked to Langlinais:

Tell us about your law enforcement history and what makes you qualified. What are the biggest areas of concern as it relates to law enforcement in Vermilion Parish? What would you do to work with police chiefs within the parish to provide better public service? What is your Final Statement to the listeners?

Lance Broussard

Up next was Lance Broussard,who has served in the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office and has been a part of the U.S. Customs Blue Lightning Taskforce and the Louisiana Sheriff's Association Taskforce.

Here are the questions asked to Broussard:

